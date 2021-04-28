—

In a cabaret courtroom, the beautiful Ziegfeld Boys stand trial for the various sins they have committed against one another. The show is a brilliant blend of old world burlesque, musical theatre and clever comedy dipped in sensuality and dusted with sequins. Featuring some of the sauciest songs of the 20th century including, Mein Herr, Whatever Lola Wants, Cell Block Tango, Too Darn Hot and many more!

Venue: Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel St, Prahran

Dates: Apr 29-May 2

Time: Various

