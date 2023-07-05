Singer Magnus Riise Releases Steamy Music Video Depicting ‘Unapologetic Queer Intimacy’

Norwegian-American indie singer Magnus Riise has released a music video for his EP Until Tomorrow which “depicts real, unapologetic queer intimacy.”

Queer Love, Mental Health, And Self-Acceptance

Riise released his debut EP Until Tomorrow in April. It talks about Queer love, mental health, and self-acceptance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magnus Riise (@magnusriise)

The video features a passionate one-night stand and touches on the loneliness a person can feel afterwards.

The lyrics to the song “Until Tomorrow” read, “Say you’ll stay until tomorrow. Let’s make it through the night. Might not be happy ever after. All I know this feels so right…We’re just strangers. But you feel like home.”

‘A Video That Depicts Real, Unapologetic Queer Intimacy’

The video co-stars actor, singer, and activist Hernando Umana.

On Instagram, Umana shared his excitement about being part of the video.

He wrote, “Got to be part of @magnusriise new video for his song Until Tomorrow. Very cool being part of a video that depicts real, unapologetic queer intimacy. Check it out on YouTube! (Does contain sexual content. Not apologizing for it… just wanna be upfront about it).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hernando Umana (@hernandoumana)

Umana has performed on Broadway, acting in Kinky Boots and School of Rock. He also appeared as a runway model on the TV series Project Runway.

He is also a Queer and HIV activist working to address the stigma around HIV, advocating for the U=U campaign.

“U=U” or Undetectable Equals Untransmittable means that once a person living with HIV has achieved and maintained an undetectable viral load through treatment, they cannot pass the virus to their sexual partners.

‘I Honor Their Legacy By Telling My Story’

In August 2018, Umana went public with his status in a post to social media.

“I stand on the shoulders of the gay men who were forced out of the closet in such a scary time. These men and woman fought and died to get to where we’re at now- To take a pill at night and never have to worry about dying. To get the disease to a point where it is IMPOSSIBLE to transmit (undetectable).How can I be ashamed of this? I honor their legacy by telling my story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hernando Umana (@hernandoumana)

The EP Until Tomorrow is currently available and includes another unapologetically Queer hit called “From The Ground Up”.