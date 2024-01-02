Survivor Winner Parvati Shallow Comes Out As Queer

Survivor winner Parvati Shallow has come out as queer and revealed she is in a relationship with comedian Mae Martin.

Shallow officially debuted her relationship with comedian Mae Martin by posting shots of the couple to Instagram. Captioning snapshots from a photo booth where they shared kisses, Shallow declared, “We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year”.

Parvati shot to fame as the $1 million winner of Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favourites. She also participated in Survivor: Cook Islands and Survivor: Winners At War.

Her partner, Mae Martin, is a Canadian comedian, actor, and screenwriter who co-created, co-wrote and starred in the Channel 4/Netflix comedy series Feel Good. They received a nomination for the BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Comedy Performance for their work on Feel Good and has also appeared in other projects, including HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.

‘Some People Come Into Your Life Unexpectedly’

Shallow’s fellow Survivor alums extended their warm wishes to the newly revealed couple. Season 9 participant Eliza Orlins, expressed her joy, commenting on Instagram, “So happy for you two! You look so happy!”

Season 29 winner Natalie Anderson, commented on her joy in response to the news, writing “Get it girl!!!!!!! Here for you being queer!”

Parvati previously hinted at her relationship with Martin last month, sharing how certain people had come into her life unexpectedly.

“Some people come into your life at the perfect and most unexpected time. They see you, they love you right where you are, they make you laugh so hard you cry. They celebrate your wins and lift you up. They do art projects with your kids and play hide and seek after dinner. When you’re sequestered in an airport hotel alone on your birthday, they throw a big surprise party for you when you’re home. They remind you that even when it’s hard, life can be a really beautiful journey”, Parvati captioned her post.

Legal Battle With Ex-husband Survivor star John Fincher

The Survivor star was previously married to fellow Survivor alum John Fincher and the pair split in August 2021. Parvati attempted to obtain a protective order against her ex-husband, but her request was turned down, as stated in a communication from Fincher’s attorney and reported by People magazine.

In the initial filing, Shallow described Fincher as “abusive and erratic.” The filing outlines several instances in which the 38-year-old Fincher is alleged to have engaged in domestic violence and verbal abuse directed at Shallow and their 4-year-old daughter, Ama Fincher.

Shallow’s submission outlined allegations of Fincher where he posed a threat to both her and their daughter. The filing from July 12 read, “Ama is not safe with John who is emotionally and verbally abusive and volatile”.

Fincher’s attorney, Joy Dracup Stanley, told Us Weekly in a statement in 2021, “Ms. Shallow’s false allegations of domestic violence were truly unfortunate”. Shallow and Fincher have since been granted shared legal and physical custody of their daughter.

Parvati is set to feature in the upcoming second season of Peacock’s competition series, The Traitors, scheduled to premiere on January 12. Shallow told Parade that she was drawn to the competition’s “theatrical experience”.

“I feel like I’m in a movie playing a character, but I’m myself. It blurs the lines between reality and theatre, which is so fun because it’s like Knives Out, Murder Mystery and Clue, but a game”, she explained.