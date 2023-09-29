Trailer For New Queer Erotic Thriller ‘Birder’ Released

The trailer for the new Queer erotic thriller Birder has been released.

Directed by Queer filmmaker Nate Dushku and written by Amnon Lourie, Birder is set to be released on digital platforms on October 22. It premiered at OUTSOUTH Queer Film Festival in August.

‘He Becomes Whatever He Needs To Be’

The official logline reads, “Birdwatcher Kristian Brooks invades a nude queer campground on a remote lake in New Hampshire. He becomes whatever he needs to be to ensnare the locals in his dark fetish in this nightmarish erotic thriller. Consent has never been more deadly.”

In the trailer, Kristian creepily mis-states the New Hampshire state motto as, “Live free and die” before being corrected by another camper, “That’s live free or die.”

Birder stars Michael Emery (Blue Bloods, Shameless) as Kristian Brookes. It also stars Uki Pavlovic (The Highlands Inn), Cody Sloan (Selah and the Spades), David J. Cork (Gun Hill, Run the World), and Jes Davis (Orange is the New Black).

‘Disturbing Look At What A Monster Sees When They Look In The Mirror’

According to Dushku, in an interview with Screen Rant, “Queers horror is often lived, and in Birder we dip our toes into the darkest truths. The film is a sardonic and disturbing look at what a monster sees when they look in the mirror; an exploration of the consent dynamics of dom/sub space and a metaphor for the traumas the queer community endures at the hands of social entities lacking empathy.

“Birder brings us to the edge of the abyss as our protagonist’s odyssey takes him through a joyful sex-positive community.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birder (Movie) 🏕 (@birdermovie)

Birder debuted at Outsouth Queer Film Festival in North Carolina, in August. It has since played at DC’s Reel Affirmations, the Seattle Queer Film Festival, and Atlanta’s Out On Film.