In a world where it feels like it’s been 525,600 YEARS since Donald Trump lost the US Presidency to the Biden/Harris ticket in the presidential election, the talented team at ‘The Gregory Brothers’ released a quick snippet of Mr. Trump’s now notorious phone call, set to the song Seasons Of Love, from the popular musical Rent.

Donald Trump’s hour long phone call with Georgia officials took place on Saturday, January 2 and it’s subsequent leaking has lead to widespread outrage from both sides of the aisle. The Gregory Brothers have wasted no time in throwing together a short clip of excerpts from the call, set to the sounds of iced tea being stirred, I mean Seasons Of Love.

The first iteration of their work received over 2 million hits in short order and they quickly set to work doing a longer version, which was released early on Wednesday, January 6 (AEST).

full 11,780 Votes song––with more begging, harmonies, and gruff "No"s 📻 pic.twitter.com/xKnJjgQHWX — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) January 5, 2021

The first version of the song was seen and appreciated by Rent royalty and cast member of the original 1996 Broadway production, Anthony Rapp, with Rapp retweeting and noting that the composer of Rent, Jonathon Larson would have “HATED Donald.”

I think it’s safe to say that Jonathan Larson would have been very proud. He was intensely political, and would have HATED Donald. I love this. https://t.co/4sidlTP50E — Anthony Rapp Voted for Biden Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) January 4, 2021

Jonathon Larson passed away unexpectedly at the age of 35 on the morning of Rent’s first preview performance off Broadway.

The phone call in question wasn’t a spur of the moment decision of Trump’s, as it has since been revealed that the White House reached out to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Secretary of State no less than 18 times since the election, with the at times desperate sounding president obviously now believing the conspiracy theories his aides are offering up.

“Do you know anything about that? Because that’s illegal, right?

“I won this election by hundreds of thousands of votes. There’s no way I lost Georgia. There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes. I’m just going by small numbers when you add them up they’re many times the 11,000. But I won that state by hundreds of thousands of votes.

“Do you think it’s possible that they shredded ballots in Fulton County? Because that’s what the rumour is. And also that Dominion took out machines. That Dominion is really moving fast to get rid of their, uh, machinery.”

