The second edition of National Day of Giving to Australia’s LGBTIQ+ communities has been announced for October 16, 2020. Inspired by the US National Day of Giving, the Australian version debuted last year and raised $85,000 for over 40 LGBTQI+ organisations in 24 hours. GiveOut Day 2020 will take place in the background of Coronavirus lockdowns, a looming economic crisis, job cuts and funding challenges for organisations.

“We are seeing substantial pressure across a number of LGBTIQ+ organisations as a result of Covid-19. Many are hitting a perfect storm of reduced donations, disappearance of volunteers and increase in demand for services,” says Neil Pharaoh, Managing Director of GiveOut.

Even in a good year LGBTQI+ organisations in Australia are able to avail only a miniscule share of philanthropic funds and grants. “Of the $80 billion in grants given away in Australia each year, less than 0.22% went to LGBTIQ+ projects, and less than 0.4% for philanthropic funding,” says Pharaoh. “GiveOut commissioned research last year which showed that 20.8% of LGBTIQ+ people have experienced homelessness, 44% hide their sexuality and gender identity, and over 80% have experienced bullying. These are all multiplied in economic downturns and recessions, he points out.

GiveOut aims to bring together LGBTIQ+ organisations and projects that are looking for funds, donors and its funding partners, who double the public donations received. According to Pharaoh, organisations who sign up for GiveOut Day will be able to access “resources, information and grants in relating to the LGBTIQ+ community,” and also benefit from being on its fundraising platform.

Simon Dunn, former member of the Australian bobsleigh team and drag diva Dolly Diamond have signed on as ambassadors for the 2020 edition of GiveOut Day.

GiveOut is open to Australian LGBTIQ+ community organisations. To register for funding, support, and resources visit www.giveoutday.org.au