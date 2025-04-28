2025 Federal Election: Profiling the Candidates From The Electorate of Brisbane

As a part of Star Observer’s series ahead of the 2025 federal election, we’re profiling the candidates running in the electorate of Brisbane.

With the federal election looming, the ballot in Brisbane is brimming with candidates vying for your vote but whose policies actually reflect the needs of our LGBTQIA+ communities?

From grassroots advocates to seasoned political veterans, this year’s candidates include Stephen Bates (Greens), Trevor Evans (Liberal), Rachael Blackwood (Fusion), Madonna Jarrett (Labor), Dr. Kirsten Sands (Family First), Cheryl Wood (One Nation), Brian William Thiele (Trumpet of Patriots) and Joseph Wheeler (People First).

Stephen Bates – Greens for Brisbane

“I grew up gay in a small town in Central Queensland. It wasn’t until I moved to Brisbane that I finally felt safe enough to live my truth,” says Stephen Bates, Greens MP for Brisbane and proud renter in the CBD with his partner.

Since becoming the youngest member of the House of Representatives, and one of only a few openly queer MPs, Bates has made it his mission to amplify LGBTQIA+ voices in Parliament.

“I’ve stood by my community every vote, every time,” he says. “I fought to have us counted in the Census. I’ve delivered hundreds of thousands in funding to local queer orgs like Open Doors, PFLAG, and Goose Goose Ganda.”

Bates has a bold plan to make gender-affirming healthcare free under Medicare, and personally secured $300,000 for Queensland’s first community-led trans youth clinic.

He’s also calling for an LGBTQIA+ Human Rights Commissioner, and stronger anti-discrimination laws that remove religious loopholes that currently let queer people be fired “just for being who we are.”

As for trans rights and protecting local LGBTQIA+ events? “They’re human rights. Full stop. I’ll fight the puberty blocker ban and every pointless imported culture war Dutton throws at us.”

For Bates, Brisbane is home — and protecting its queer community is personal. “I know what it means when governments choose corporate profits over people’s wellbeing because I have lived it myself.

“I want to be part of building a future where each of us has access to the healthcare, education and housing we need to live a good and dignified life.”

Trevor Evans – Liberal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young LNP (@young.lnp)

“I’ve always said — don’t just judge me on my promises, but on my record” says Trevor Evans, former MP for Brisbane and the Liberal Party’s first openly gay federal representative.

As a long-time Windsor local living with his husband Roger, Evans fought hard for marriage equality and was a key voice in pushing PrEP onto the PBS, a move that changed HIV prevention in Australia. “That was personal,” he says. “I wanted better outcomes for my community.”

Evans also points to his success in securing federal funding to Open Doors, one of Brisbane’s key support hubs for trans and gender-diverse youth. “I was the first MP from any party to do that, and I’ll continue to work with groups like this to improve services and outcomes”.

While Evans doesn’t shy away from critiquing the current government’s record on Medicare and cost of living, he’s clear about protecting queer spaces.

“I recently spoke at a Pride Business Network forum, and I’ve always been a visible supporter of queer events like the annual Pride March. A few years ago, when a Drag Story Time event was crashed by protestors, I called it out — and I’d do it again.”

He supports stronger anti-discrimination protections, and says he’s frustrated that 2022’s legislation to protect queer students failed. “This is a real shame, and something I’d fight for again.”

Evans pragmatically believes Brisbane’s queer community already leads — but needs support to thrive. “While most Australians feel that the country is headed in the wrong direction at the moment, I’ll always be optimistic about our future in Brisbane,“ he says.

Rachael Blackwood – Fusion

“I’m not a career politician. I rent. I’m queer. I’m a victim-survivor of FDSV. I’ve been discriminated against because of my gender and sexuality, I live what I fight for,” says Rachael Blackwood, candidate for Fusion in Brisbane.

Running under the minor-party banner might seem like the underdog move, but for Blackwood, it’s intentional. “I joined Fusion because they are guided by integrity, evidence and compassion, just like I am.”

Blackwood’s LGBTQIA+ platform is built around intersectional justice. She strongly wants trauma-informed responses to family and domestic violence, inclusive housing, and welfare that actually works. “Trans and non-binary people face higher rates of poverty, violence and discrimination—and I’m pushing for stronger support.”

“I also support replacing police with trained responders for welfare checks and FDSV calls, to better protect vulnerable queer people,” adds Blackwood

She’s openly opposed Queensland’s ban on puberty blockers. ”It’s a disappointment and a step backwards.” She supports an informed consent model, provider training, and barrier-free access to gender-affirming care. “This is essential healthcare. No one should be denied it.”

On queer community events like Drag Story Time, she’s defiant. “They are not an agenda to undermine “traditional values”, they promote diversity, connection, and representation. I’ll work with councils to ensure these events are safe and push back against attempts to suppress queer visibility.”

As for anti-discrimination reform, Blackwood says, “Everyone deserves equal protection under the law. The current laws have broad religious exemptions that cause harm. We need to close those loopholes.”

Her message to voters is loud and clear: “Vote based on your values, not tradition. Elect people who care, listen, and act with integrity.”

For more information on the 2025 federal election, your electorate, or to check your voting information is up to date, head to aec.gov.au.

Madonna Jarrett (Labor), Cheryl Wood (One Nation) and Brian William Thiele (Trumpet of Patriots) did not respond to requests for comment by time of publishing. Joseph Wheeler (People First) was unavailable for comment due to family commitments. Dr. Kirsten Sands (Family First) declined to take part in this story.