ACON Receives $2.47 Million To Improve Services For Queer People Who Experience Gendered Violence

The NSW and Commonwealth Governments have provided ACON, NSW’s leading LGBTQ health organisation, with $2.47 million to improve services for members of the LGBTIQA+ community who experience gendered violence.

The $2.47 million is part of a Federal and State initiative that will provide $10.5 million towards “one-off and time-limited early intervention and response projects that address sexual violence.”

Of the $2.47 million, $1.016 million will go to the LGBTQ+ Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Program, $970,069 will go toward recruiting specialist domestic and family violence workers, and $485,000 will go toward “LGBTQ+ inclusivity in sexual violence response service provision: ACON consult support”.

‘Instrumental In Allowing Us To Continue Providing Vital Support’

ACON’s Director of Community Health Teddy Cook welcomed the news.

“ACON is very grateful to receive this funding under the Australian and NSW Governments’ National Partnership on Family, Domestic, and Sexual Violence Responses 2021-2027,” he said.

Cook explained that the “funding will be instrumental in allowing us to continue providing vital support through a variety of means, tailored to the unique needs of LGBTQ individuals in NSW facing sexual, domestic and family violence, ensuring our community’s safety and well-being.

“Bolstering the work ACON does in this space will result in a greater capacity for us to deliver counselling, online resources and support services that are open to anyone in our communities experiencing sexual, domestic, and/or family violence.”

A State Federal Partnership

NSW Minister for Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Jodie Harrison explained, “The NSW Government is working hand in hand with the Federal Government to address domestic, family and sexual violence through the National Partnership Agreement, to deliver on actions under the NSW Sexual Violence Plan.

“ACON’s important work in supporting the LGBTQ+ people who have experienced sexual violence is a critical part of that, ensuring victim-survivors have access to holistic, trauma-informed and accessible support.”

Elliot: Advocate For Those Who Have Experienced Violence In Silence

Federal Assistant Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence Justine Elliot said, “We want to ensure all members of our community, no matter their cultural background, race, or sexuality, who have experienced family, domestic, and sexual violence are supported through projects like the Fund and the LGBTQ+ Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Program.”

Elliot continued, “As we enter Sydney’s 46th Mardi Gras, we celebrate the LGBTIQA+ community for its diversity and determination to be heard, but we must also acknowledge those within the community who have experienced violence in silence and advocate for them too.”