CCTV footage captured the attack on the victim on Boxing Day 2020 (left), Adelaide District Court Judge Joana Fuller (right).

An Adelaide man, who knocked out another man and robbed him while he was unconscious and blamed the victim for making a ‘gay advance’ towards him, has been jailed.

Warning: This story has details of a violent attack and might be distressing to some readers.

Adam Thomas Warren recently pleaded guilty in the Adelaide District Court to a charge of aggravated robbery that occurred on Boxing Day last year.

CCTV footage of the incident showed that the 32-year-old perpetrator, and another man were smoking cannabis in a laneway in Adelaide’s CBD, when they encountered the victim.

‘The Victim Could Have Died’

Adelaide District Court Judge Joana Fuller said Warren told police he attacked the victim because he allegedly started “talking like a f*#king p#@f” and tried to suck on Warren’s neck, The Advertiser reported.

“You thought (the victim) was making a homosexual advance towards you,” the judge said, adding, “In response… you elbowed him, causing him to fall to the ground.”

Warren and the other man stole the victim’s phone and then elbowed him in the face, leaving him unconscious.

Both Warren and the man accompanying him left the victim in the laneway, where eventually a passerby found him. The victim did not sustain any serious injuries in the incident.

“Your actions… were cowardly and selfish and uncaring,” the judge said. “For all you knew (the victim) could have died after you left him there. Whilst he was on the ground, apparently unconscious, your co-accused went through his pockets and took his wallet.”

Homophobic Attacks In Adelaide

The two attackers then took a taxi to a nearby McDonalds where they used the victim’s bank card to purchase food.

“The footage from McDonald’s shows the two of you behaving in a way that appears to be some sort of celebration,” Fuller said.

Police later arrested Warren at the McDonald’s, The Advertiser reported. The robbery that occurred after the violent assault was declared a “spontaneous event” by the judge.

Warren was given an immediate prison sentence of three years and six months. As a serious offender, the judge said, the perpetrator must serve at least two years and 15 days of his sentence in prison.

Last week, another Adelaide man complained about his victim for acting gay. Abdi Abdullah Ali pleaded guilty to manslaughter after stabbing Matthew Scott Bristow in February 2020. During the court proceedings he said the victim was doing “foolish” and “gay” things in his presence.

Adelaide’s Pride walk in Light square was also defaced earlier this month with homophobic graffiti.