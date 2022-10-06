—

Haneen Zreika (left) will not participate in the Pride round for religious reasons. Greater Western Sydney Giant players (right) wear the Pride jersey.

For the second season in a row, Greater Western Sydney AFLW player Haneen Zreika will sit out of the Pride round, over her refusal to wear the Giants’ Pride jersey for religious reasons.

Zreika, is AFLW’s first-ever Muslim player and in January 2022 had chosen not to wear the Pride jumper. Zreika will again not feature in the team for the Pride round this season, the Giants confirmed to The Age. Giants are to meet Hawthorn for the Pride round clash on October 16, 2022.

Advertisement seven Manly players withdrew from their NRL game against the Sydney Roosters over the Sea Eagles’ decision to wear the gay Pride jersey to promote diversity and inclusivity.

Feel Like An Outsider, Claims Zreika

There are out gay players in the Giants’ team including captain Alicia Eva, defender Katherine Smith and key defender Pepa Randall. Last season, Zreika had explained the reason she had chosen not to wear the club’s Pride jumper or participate in the Pride round.

“As the first Australian Muslim woman in the AFLW, I have a responsibility to represent my faith and my community. I respect people regardless of their sexual orientation,” Zreika had posted on her social media page.

“This decision was extremely difficult and I appreciate the support of AFL, Giants, my teammates,” said Zreika.

“Inclusion is about creating a space where people are able to respect their right to choose how they live their life as long as they don’t advocate hate and division. My platform is not a place for people to disrespect and harass others so please be kind,” she added.

In the recently released AFLW documentary Fearless, Zreika claimed she felt like an “outsider” and that she did not want to make a “big deal” of the jersey controversy, till the AFL did not allow her to wear a normal jersey on the field for the Pride round.

‘Pride Round Is A Celebration Of The LGBTQI Family’

The AFLW Pride round celebrates LGBTQI players and fans and sends out a message of inclusiveness.

“Pride Round to me is a celebration of the LBGTQI family, which I am a part of, it’s a great opportunity to celebrate the diverse group of people. It is an acknowledgement of the hard,” recently retired former West Coast Eagles player Andrea Gilmore, said in a statement at that team’s Pride jersey launch.

According to West Coast Eagles defender Brenda Smith, she was excited to wear the club’s Pride guernsey. “I can’t wait to run out there and represent the rest of the queer community,” Smith said in a statement.

“Pride Round is super important to me and to the rest of the girls in the team. It is really important to see the visibility, the celebration and the representation that we can show the rest of the community,” added Smith.











