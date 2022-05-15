—

AJ Lamarque and the shiny bright light that shimmers from within is a comedic force to be reckoned with. The vast amount of experience and recognition that he’s garnered since he started his journey in stand-up comedy only a few years ago is a testament to that fact!

He wasted no time making impressions, being recognised as a finalist in the 2019 Young Achiever at the Honour Awards and being included in the list of finalists in 2020 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s RAW Comedy NSW competition.

2022 will be the biggest year yet for the multi-faceted artist. His show, English Breakfast, was included in the Sydney Comedy Festival’s 2022 FRESH program — a prestigious, new-talent initiative that offers financial assistance, marketing support and professional advice; and with an impressive list of recognisable alumni having worked through the program, Lamarque is in good company! He has also been selected to be a part of the Australian Council for the Art’s Future Leader program for 2022/2023.

“2022 will be an incredibly exciting year for my career. I’m so fortunate to do what I’m passionate about and learn from some of the industry’s best creatives. I’m looking forward to sharing my comedic style, my perspectives as a Queer Person of Colour and my inner-campiness on a larger platform!”

Oxford Street’s Biggest and Longest-Running Comedy Show

Kweens of Comedy. He is also the facilitator of The Newcomers Program, which walks fledgling comedians through the basics of building a career in comedy.

Kweens of Comedy is celebrating its 3rd birthday at the end of May and has been a popular monthly drawcard to Gingers at the Oxford Hotel, starring talented comedians curated by Lamarque. It’s a fun night of stand up, featuring their signature brand of welcoming and inclusive comedy.

AJ also works as a writer, contributing to many digital productions and has been featured on several podcasts, such as Wax Quizzical, Acquisitions Incorporated, and is also a regular on Justin Hamilton‘s Big Squid series, not to mention his amusingly eclectic collection of musings on his TikTok account.