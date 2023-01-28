—

Scottish actor Alan Cumming has chosen to mark his birthday by handing back his OBE due to his eyes being opened to the “toxicity” of the British Empire.

The X-Men star received the order of the British Empire (OBE) award back in 2009 during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday honours for his work as an actor in theatre, film arts and his LGBTQ+ activism.

However, in what others are calling an iconic move, Cummings admitted to handing the honour back on his 58th birthday.

He made the revelation on his Instagram, stating that the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II and “the role of monarchy and especially the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes.”

“Also, thankfully, times and laws in the US have changed, and the great good the award brought to the LGBTQ+ cause back in 2009 is now less potent than the misgivings I have being associated with the toxicity of empire (OBE stands for Officer of the British Empire),” he wrote on his Instagram.

“So I returned my award, explained my reasons and reiterated my great gratitude for being given it in the first place. I’m now back to being plain old Alan Cumming again.

Happy birthday to me!”

The actor, who currently holds dual US and British citizenship also explained that when he was honoured with the award, same-sex marriage was still illegal in the US, along with the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy still active in the military.

The response he has received from his announcement has been overwhelmingly positive so far, with many congratulating the actor for the move.

Others Have Rejected The OBE

There have been other cases where people who have also received the honour have either handed it back or even refused it in the first place.

Nigella Lawson rejected the offer of the honour in 2001, along with famous author Roald Dahl in 1986.

Others like the late David Bowie rejected two honours, stating that “I would never have any intention of accepting anything like that. I seriously don’t know what it’s for. It’s not what I spent my life working for.”