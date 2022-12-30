—

There's been an increase in lesbian and girl-on-girl content across porn sites as a result of Roe v Wade being overturned. Photo: J. Nilsson/Wikimedia Commons

After the conservative majority US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, which gave decisions regarding abortions back to the states, several things happened in response. One of them is an increase in lesbian porn.

Abortion care has returned to the individual states, with at least 17 states seeing the medical procedure banned or severely restricted.

And while recent studies have shown that there were at least 10,000 fewer abortions done across the country, another study shows an increase in requests to Aid Access. This non-profit from Austria mails abortion-inducing pills to the US.

Sex Workers Affected By Decision

Sex workers.

A group that according to the head of Sin Party, Madame Jo states are affected just the same by the overturning.

“No one cares to ask the sex workers how it’s affecting their lives,” Madame Jo said, as reported by PinkNews.

Sin Party, a porn platform similar to OnlyFans is much more open about what content is on it.

“We are very sex-positive and kink-friendly. You have platforms like OnlyFans who are like, ‘Oh, we don’t have porn’, or ‘We don’t want porn on our site’, but we’re out there, we’re open, we are a pornography platform,” Madame Jo said.

Online Sex Work Affected

“You’re making girls want to go and f_k girls because it’s safer,” Madame Jo said.

Another interesting statistic was the amount of pregnancy porn being uploaded to the site was close to zero, as creators don’t want to leave evidence that they were, are pregnant or even that they had unprotected heterosexual sex.

“Creators obviously know that there’s still a need for content,” Madame Jo said, as reported by PinkNews.

“There are still people who want to buy stuff, but they want to reduce the risk, whether it’s the risk of pregnancy, or even the risk of advertising so clearly that there’s been unprotected sex had, when links could be made a few months down the line.”