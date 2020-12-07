—

The Melbourne community have mobilised and rallied together to help in the search for missing person Bridget Flack, who has been missing since Monday November 30.

Last seen on Lygon Street in Carlton around 10am on Monday. Bridget was believed to be carrying a light pink day pack with her. Later that day she was believed to have gone for a walk in the vicinity of Yarra Bend, though did not return home later that night.

Speaking with Star Observer, Bridget’s sister Angela Pucci Love said that for Bridget to have disappeared was unusual and that they “had been chatting daily for the last few weeks.”

Love adds that Bridget, “had been trying to get help for some mental health issues and had been waiting for a bed. Sadly a bed became available for her on Wednesday, two days too late.”

“I hadn’t heard from her on Monday, but I thought 24 hours wasn’t that unrealistic. Then Tuesday night came, and I hadn’t heard from her and her best friend hadn’t heard from her and they talk all the time, that’s when the alarm was raised.”

These areas have since been searched, but it doesn’t appear that anyone has been there recently.

“There are two things. Obviously we are desperately worried about her, but also being a transgender woman, I’m very concerned she is a much more vulnerable member of the public. We desperately need to know she is safe.

“There are two theories, there’s one side which is that she has been hurt or has hurt herself and the other side is that for whatever reason she just wants to disappear for a while.

“Obviously, we are hoping it’s the later, but I suppose it’s just making sure she knows that no one will be upset and that no one wants anything more than to know that she is safe.

“Anytime a member of the public has had a potential sighting we have been sent CCTV footage, to date none of them have been correct. I am acutely aware that it has been over a week now, which is terrifying, and the police information seems to always be four or five days late which is really hard to use to spark action.

“Bridget is so loved by her family and we support her so much, there are no issues about her not being accepted by her family. I think she has had such a hard year and I’m pretty certain COVID has cemented her struggles this year, as it has done with a lot of people. I think she has just reached a tipping point. We were happy she had said that she recognised she needed more help, it’s just a shame with the way the system is, it’s taken so long.”

Love concludes by saying that, “If Bridget is seen, call 000, we don’t know what head space she is in if she is doing this. Also from a mental health perspective it’s the fastest way to get her help right now.

“Her family and friends just want her to be safe and well, and we are just so thankful to the community for the tireless effort and the support. While I am very aware of the social traction that this has gained, I know how quickly news becomes old. We need to keep looking and we don’t give up.”

Police were unable to provide any further update when contacted by Star Observer on Tuesday morning, December 8. They have however requested that anyone who sees Bridget or has information about her current whereabouts contacts the Melbourne North Police Station on 03 8379 0800.

A Facebook group has been set up by Bridget’s friends and family to help in her search.

If this story has raised any concerns for you, a number of services are available to help.

If it is an emergency call Triple Zero (000) and ask for the police.

Call 1800 737 732 – 1800RESPECT Helpline is the National Sexual Assault Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service.

Contact the Domestic Violence Line on 1800 65 64 63 when it’s safe to do so.

Call QLife on 1800 184 527 3pm – midnight.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.