Assault Charges Dropped Against Out Filmmaker Dustin Lance Black

International News
Douglas Magaletti
November 13, 2023
Assault Charges Dropped Against Out Filmmaker Dustin Lance Black
Image: Dustin Lance Black Instagram

Assault charges have been dismissed against out Oscar-winning screenwriter and filmmaker Dustin Lance Black.

In August 2022, Black,  49, was charged with assault after allegedly grabbing BBC presenter Teddy Edwardes’s wrist at a London club, which caused her to spill a drink.

Edwardes then punched Black in the back of the head, as he was leaving, which resulted in a concussion.

Insufficient Evidence

On November 8, District Judge Louisa Cieciora dismissed the assault case, citing insufficient evidence any assault occurred.

Cieciora in her ruling, explained, “Ms Edwardes said she didn’t see a difference between her drink being spilled and Mr Black grabbing her wrist; that the outcome is the same.

“But there is a difference. The charge was brought on Mr Black having grabbed her wrist. Grabbing a glass does not amount to an assault. Throwing a drink does amount to an assault – but that’s not what is being alleged here.

“Ms Edwardes’ account didn’t mention her wrist being grabbed until a very late stage. I didn’t consider her explanations – including that she was angry when she wrote some posts on social media, or that social media is not real life – to be at all constructive.

“I consider that the evidence, taken at its highest, is such that I cannot convict properly Mr Black of the charge. I therefore dismiss the charge.”

‘I Am Relieved This Unfortunate Matter Is Now Over’

After the ruling, Black released a statement that read, “I am pleased that the judge saw the truth today and ruled in my favour. As the evidence has proven, and I have always maintained, I am completely innocent, and in fact, was the victim in this case of a serious assault. I am relieved this unfortunate matter is now over.”

Black is best known for writing films such as Milk, J. Edgar, Rustin and TV shows such as When We Rise, Under the Banner of Heaven, and Big Love. 

He has been married to British Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley since 2017.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack)

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

What ‘Straight Sport’ Can Learn From The Gay Games
November 13, 2023 | Contributor

What ‘Straight Sport’ Can Learn From The Gay Games
News Opinion
Wynnum Fringe Organisers Fend Off Attempts To Cancel Pride Event
November 11, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Wynnum Fringe Organisers Fend Off Attempts To Cancel Pride Event
News Queensland News
Push To Revoke Mandatory Disease Testing for NSW Workers
November 10, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Push To Revoke Mandatory Disease Testing for NSW Workers
New South Wales News News
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival 2024 Program Released
November 10, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival 2024 Program Released
Arts & Entertainment New South Wales News News
Former Western Australia Church Member Guilty Of Molesting Several Men
November 9, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Former Western Australia Church Member Guilty Of Molesting Several Men
News Western Australia
LGBT Activists Protest WA Government’s Inaction On Anti-Discrimination Law
November 8, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

LGBT Activists Protest WA Government’s Inaction On Anti-Discrimination Law
National News News Western Australia