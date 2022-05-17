—

Hamilton star Daniel Assetta and his husband Tobias Madden have become stars of a viral video, which has garnered the attention of millions, including superstar Jennifer Lopez.

The Australian couple, who wed 2019, choreographed and performed a dance routine set to J-Lo’s 1999 hit Let’s get Loud, to the delight of guests at their wedding reception.

Assetta reposted the video to his TikTok account in celebration of the couple’s third anniversary, and the post attracted over 700,000 likes.

‘One Of The Most Beautiful Things On TikTok’

Assetta then posted a TikTok expressing his reaction to Lopez’s repost, saying, “When you wake up scrolling Instagram to realize the QUEEN herself, JENNIFER LOPEZ shared your wedding dance!”

Assetta’s followers were quick to praise the pair’s routine. “BECAUSE. IT. IS. ICONIC,” said one, while another said, “your wedding dance is one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen on TikTok.”

Assetta, currently appearing as Samuel Seabury in the Melbourne production of Hamilton, has a long list of theatrical credits, including West Side Story, A Chorus Line, The Book of Mormon, Cats, Wicked, and Funny Girl.

Advertisement Cats he met his now-husband Tobias, who was also a cast member. Madden has since become an author and has written the novels Anything But Fine and Take a Bow, Noah Mitchell.

‘This Is The Ideal Version Of What I Always Wanted’

In a November interview with the Star Observer, Assetta praised his husband’s talents as a writer, calling Anything But Fine “the Queer book I wish I had as a teenager.”

“I’m so proud of him,” Assetta said.

“Eight years ago I would not have thought this is where my life would be; married, being so proud and having the life that I do with my family,” Assetta said. “This is the ideal version of what I always wanted but never thought I would get. I feel very lucky.”

Assetta and Madden frequently appear in each other’s social media feeds, and Assetta told the Star Observer that he enjoys sharing their life together with others.

“I became very comfortable in my own skin and I loved living the life I was living and I wanted to share that with everyone else.”

“Along the way that has inspired other people. I have received countless messages from people on social media about how inspiring it is to see a performer, and obviously with my husband, just living our lives and being proud of what we are and who we are as people. I hope that encourages other people to live their truest lives and just love each other and spread joy and be happy. I love sharing the joys of my day-to-day life in the hope that other people will do the same.”