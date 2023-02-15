—

Ahead of Drag Story Time at the Launceston Library on Wednesday, some Australian parents have come out to support the event that had been targeted by the Australian Christian Lobby.

The parents have said that the events like Drag Story Time are a great lesson in inclusion.

Advertisement Drag Storytime at Launceston Library featuring drag performer Miss Poppins, was targeted by the Australian Christian Lobby and conservative critics. The Christian Lobby claimed that the event was “indoctrinating children about gender fluidity”, calling it “inappropriate, confusing and harmful to children.”

Experience Inclusivity

Launceston-based Georgina Byers and a mother of a three-year-old disagreed.

“Having a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter who loves everything glitz, glamour, brightness and fun, Drag Story Time is a perfect way for her to experience all those things with the added benefit of including her absolute love of reading and books,” Byers said in a statement.

“The underlying and more adult reason for taking her to Drag Story Time at the Launceston Library is for her to experience inclusivity for all. I want her to grow up knowing she can be whatever and whoever she decides to be,” added Byers.

Parent’s Choice

“We want him to accept anyone who may be different and to celebrate their differences. We see Drag Story Time to be the beginning of our children’s way to learn to love and accept those who are in the LGBTQ+ community and that everyone is perfect in their own special way!” the parents said in a statement.

According to Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Rose Boccalatte, the event at Launceston library was booked out as many parents value the event as a way for their children to learn about differences and diversity.”

“To those opposed to Drag Story Time I say don’t send your child along, but please don’t take away that choice from parents who value the event,” said Boccalatte.











