Australian Singer-Songwriter Montaigne Comes Out As Non-Binary

Australian singer-songwriter Montaigne has come out as non-binary.

In a post to Instagram, Montaigne, 27, wrote, “announcing that i am non-binary. first-time info debut… lot of reporting about how it’s great it’s two women winning the Archibald prize but i just wanna clarify it’s a woman and an enby. kept it to myself to keep other people comfortable but i think i’m done with that now.

Montaigne continued, “my pronouns are they/them. if you get them wrong that’s okay just as long as you make the effort. thank you lots of love.”

The word enby is the phonetic pronunciation of the abbreviation for non-binary(NB).

Overwhelming Support From Fans

Fans and fellow celebrities responded with overwhelming support for Montaigne.

Comedian Rhys Nicholson, who also identifies as non-binary, joked, “Hooray! I’ll speak to someone at headquarters and get the paperwork expedited.”

Comedian Reuben Kaye commented, “CONGRATS 😍😍😍😍”

In a subsequent comment, Montaigne added, “grateful to have such cool fans.”

Represented Australia At 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Montaigne represented Australia at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands with their song Technicolour. They, however, did not make it to the Grand Final.

On Friday, May 5, Sydney-based artist Julia Gutman was named the winner of the Archibald Prize 2023 for her portrait of Montaigne.

Montaigne was surprised by Gutman’s win.

“I sure didn’t see it coming, not because I don’t believe in Julia’s incredible talent and warm heart, but because you just never think this stuff is going to happen to you,” they said.

“Thank you so much to Julia for seeing me as a worthy sitter for her beautiful vision.”