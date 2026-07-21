Authorities Warn Mpox Cases Are On The Rise In Western Australia

The Western Australia community is being warned to be on the alert after an increase in cases of Mpox was reported in the state.

Authorities from the Department Of Health in Western Australia issued the update overnight.

They warn the current cases to day in 2026 have exceeded all of those in 2025.

Mpox on the rise in Western Australia

According to Western Australia Department Of Health there have been 36 confirmed cases of Mpox in 2026 so far.

Comparatively in the whole of 2025 there were just 28 confirmed cases and just 23 cases in 2024 in the state.

The government identified that whilst the cases effected both gay and bisexual men as well as heterosexual men and women, the majority of the cases have effected the queer community.

“While the majority of cases have been in gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men (GBMSM), several infections have also been identified in heterosexual men and women this year” the government said in a statement overnight.

They warned “Western Australians to be aware of the signs and symptoms of mpox and to seek medical advice if they develop symptoms.”

Director of the Communicable Disease Control Directorate, Dr Paul Armstrong reminded the public of the importance of safe sex, including the use of condoms, as well as ensuring early testing and getting vaccinated.

“While most infections continue to occur in specific higher-risk groups, mpox can affect anyone who has close physical contact with an infected person,” Dr Armstrong said.

“It’s important that anyone who develops symptoms, particularly an unexplained rash or skin lesions, seeks medical advice promptly and avoids close contact with others until they have been assessed.”

“We are encouraging people who are eligible for vaccination to ensure they are fully protected by receiving both doses of the vaccine.”

“Vaccination is recommended for people at higher risk of exposure, including eligible gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, sex workers and other people whose sexual practices place them at increased risk of mpox infection. A Medicare Card is not required for a free vaccination.”

Earlier this year Thorne Harbour Health in Melbourne warned of a spike of Mpox cases across multiple states in Australia, reporting over 100 confirmed cases nationally.

“While our communities have done well to keep mpox cases down, the reality is that it hasn’t disappeared entirely. Unfortunately, this is the time of year when we have seen a spike in cases in both the 2022 and 2024 outbreak,” said Caleb Hawk, THH’s Deputy Director of Health Promotion and Community Engagement at the time.

The first confirmed case of Mpox was detected back in May 2022, since then cases have fluctuated, with no cases between November 2022 and May 2023 when two more cases were detected in Sydney.

More cases were reported in Victoria in April 2024, with numbers continuing to rise later that year with WHO declaring Mpox a “Global Health Emergency” in August 2024.

In July 2025 a second case of a rare strain of the virus was detected in Brisbane, as overall numbers starting to decline the public was still encouraged to continue vaccinations.

Mpox vaccinations remain free and available, regardless of Medicare or visa status. For more information about how to get the mpox vaccination, head here.