Mpox Declared A Global Health Emergency By WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated Mpox a public health emergency of international concern – its highest level of alarm. This declaration was prompted by a significant rise in cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), mutations in the virus, and the potential for further global spread.

Labelling Mpox a public health emergency of international concern means that nations are called to take immediate action and develop a co-ordinated international response. Mpox is not yet a pandemic, but these measures are designed to prevent it becoming one.

Variations of Mpox

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral infection related to smallpox. Initial symptoms include fever, headache, and muscle aches, followed by a rash.

There are two main types of Mpox. Clade II, originating from West Africa, has a fatality rate of up to 1%. Clade I originated from Central Africa, and has a fatality rate of up to 10%, with children comprising the majority of fatatilites.

While the Clade II version was responsible for the 2022 global outbreak, the DRC has been facing large outbreaks of the more severe Clade I for over a year.

Recent mutations in the Clade I virus have made it more transmissible. Previously, Clade I Mpox was spread via eating contaminated meat, or close contact with infected animals or people. However, it has now evolved to become sexually transmitted.

Two different outbreaks

These Mpox mutations have resulted in the disease spreading from the DRC into neighbouring countries like Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, and Uganda. None these countries had previously reported Mpox.

While global attention was turned to the Clade II outbreak, which spread primarily through sexual transmission and mostly affected men who have sex with men, an epidemic of Clade 1 was developing in the DRC.

The Clade II global outbreak was successfully brought under control with vaccines in 2022 – though there has been a recent resurgence of cases driven by local transmission.

However, vaccines were not widely available in the DRC, even as the death toll continued to rise.

In 2023, the DRC reported over 14,600 cases and 654 deaths, with most fatalities occurring among children. As the virus mutated to become more easily transmittable, the number of cases had already reached over 15,600 cases and 537 deaths by the middle of this year.

Mpox in Australia

The New York Times reports that one case of Clade I Mpox has been detected outside Africa, in Sweden. However, the latest outbreak has mainly been confined to central and eastern Africa.

Professor Raina MacIntyre told the ABC that “The more transmissible it becomes between humans, the more pandemic potential it acquires. That to me is a real worry.”

While the WHO’s declaration will help direct vaccines to where they are most needed, there are still concerns about the global shortage of vaccines and lack of medical resources in the DRC.

Writing in The Conversation, Professor MacIntyre states that “Ultimately, a serious epidemic anywhere in the world is a concern for all of us, as it can spread globally through travel, as we saw with the COVID pandemic. Controlling it at the source is the best measure, and WHO’s latest declaration will help mobilise the required resources.”

Vaccination immunisation providers in your state

Mpox vaccines are available at no charge to everyone regardless of their Medicare status – however, some clinics may charge a consultation fee to see a doctor.

In Melbourne and Adelaide, Thorne Harbour have set up free vaccination clinics.

For other providers, see below.

The ACT provides a list of immunisation providers in the state

The Northern Territory provides a phone number for residents in Darwin, Alice Springs, Katherine, and Nhulunbuy to book an appointment

NSW Health provides a list of immunisation providers in the state

Queensland Health provides a map of immunisation providers in the state

South Australia Health recommends visiting Shine SA, the Adelaide Sexual Health Centre, or your local GP

The Tasmanian Department of Health recommends calling the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 (option 4) to speak with the Immunisation Team in the Communicable Diseases Prevention Unit

Betterhealth Victoria provides a list of immunisation providers in the state

The Western Australia Department of Health provides a list of immunisation providers in metropolitan Perth