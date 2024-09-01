BBC Dismisses Complaints About Doctor Who Gay Kiss

A recent episode of Doctor Who saw Ncuti Gatwa and Jonathan Groff lock lips in a brief on screen gay kiss.

However the iconic duo’s brief on screen moment drew the ire of two viewers who lodged complaints about the kiss.

Now BBC have made their decision about the complaint.

Doctor Who gay kiss complaints thrown out

The recent ‘regency-era’ episode of the hit show saw the iconic Doctor Who, currently played by out gay actor Ncuti Gatwa land a passionate kiss on bounty hunter, Rogue, played by Jonathan Groff.

Yet the brief and steamy interaction landed complaints from just two viewers following it airing on the BBC.

Of the two complaints one allegedly claimed that the kiss was “inappropriate for children.”

According to Deadline the second complaint took umbridge with the “speed” that Rogue and the Doctor took to form their on screen relationship, calling it “concerning.”

However following the two complaints the BBC have made the decision to throw them out, providing a statement on the issue.

“The ECU considered the sexual innuendo to be towards the mildest end of the spectrum and in any case likely to go over the heads of children,” they said.

“The development of the relationship served the needs of a fast-moving plot and was unlikely to strike viewers of any age as a model for interpersonal relationships outside this particular fictional context.”

It is not the first time that Doctor Who has shared a same sex kiss, with the first occurring back in 2005.

Doctor Who has drawn the attention of viewers in recent years for casting decisions that have become more diverse and inclusive.

The casting of Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor was not without it’s detractors, whilst trans actor Yasmin Finney appearing as part of a trans story line drew over 100 complaints at the time.

The current season has been dubbed the queerest yet with Gatwa speaking out about the representation and diversity in the show during an interview with Attitude magazine.

“Everything trickles down from the top,” he said. “And when you see politicians openly attacking marginalised communities, when you see our politicians openly attacking trans people, it makes it OK for everyone else.”

“People who are the most vulnerable, the most disenfranchised, most disconnected from everyone else, are being told that they are the threats. It’s sick because it’s a hiding-away of your own ineptitude.

“You’re going to put the blame on immigrants, Black and brown people, trans people, queer people, to hide the fact that you are not doing anything for people? It’s easier to just create discord amongst people. It’s divide and conquer, isn’t it?”