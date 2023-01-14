—

Bella Ramsey plays Ellie in the upcoming series 'The Last of Us'. Photo: HBO Max/Youtube

Star of the upcoming HBO television series The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey recently opened up about gender identity, disclosing that she is gender-fluid.

In an interview published by the New York Times, Ramsey said to the publication “I guess my gender has always been very fluid.”

The actor may be a familiar face to those who’ve seen them as the small but fierce Lady Lyanna Mormont from the hit series Game of Thrones. Ramsey said in the interview that she would tick ‘nonbinary’ when filling out forms as she’s “very much just a person.”

“Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less,” Ramsey said.

Non-Binary and Gender Fluid Celebrities

The 19-year-old actor joins a growing number of celebrities who have come out and identified as non-binary or gender-fluid.

The Last of Us is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed 2013 action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment.

The story follows the smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) who is tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States which has been devastated by a deadly fungus.

The nine-episode series premieres on Monday 16th January at 1 pm AEDT and can be watched on both Binge and Foxtel.