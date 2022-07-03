—

Whether you’ve got a mediocre poker, a big long shlong or barely a mouth full and heck! Even if you don’t possess a penis – you can get yourself some of that Big Dick Energy!

Never heard of it? Have no idea what this column is even going on about? Big Dick Energy, or BDE for short, has been in the public consciousness for a few years now and there’s even a current top ten hit in Australia by American artist, Latto riffing off the topic, Big Energy.

Defining characteristics of BDE include the ability to influence people without really meaning to, because you inspire people just by being you. It’s about calm confidence and knowing that false humility helps no-one but bragging is for chumps. Big Dick Energy is about knowing you’ve got the goods, without ever really having to brag about the fact you’ve got ‘em. Because you know you can call upon your god given talents at a moment’s notice and when you do, you will just knock everyone’s socks off!

So reach out and claim your own Big Dick Energy – it is possible to attain and even grow the BDE already in your possession! Like anything worth having, it requires major internal introspection and hard work but that hard work is worth it when you realise that all your deep efforts have translated to people’s heads turning when you walk into that room!