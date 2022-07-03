Whether you’ve got a mediocre poker, a big long shlong or barely a mouth full and heck! Even if you don’t possess a penis – you can get yourself some of that Big Dick Energy!

Never heard of it? Have no idea what this column is even going on about? Big Dick Energy, or BDE for short, has been in the public consciousness for a few years now and there’s even a current top ten hit in Australia by American artist, Latto riffing off the topic, Big Energy. 

But Big Dick Energy is all about confidence and having enough of it that you’re actively exuding that confidence, so much that people stop and stare because your mere presence strikes them mute. And it is not about arrogance and it is not about being unapproachable because real confidence comes from being happy within one’s self and not needing validation from others! Which means you approach interactions with others with zero emotional requirements from the other party, freeing you to be 100% available for spiritually fulfilling interactions and relationships. 

Defining characteristics of BDE include the ability to influence people without really meaning to, because you inspire people just by being you. It’s about calm confidence and knowing that false humility helps no-one but bragging is for chumps. Big Dick Energy is about knowing you’ve got the goods, without ever really having to brag about the fact you’ve got ‘em. Because you know you can call upon your god given talents at a moment’s notice and when you do, you will just knock everyone’s socks off!

And it’s actually not at all about a penis – some of the Biggest Dick Energy comes from some impressive women indeed, including obvious bringers of excellence like Rihanna and Cate Blanchett but perhaps, one of the biggest bringers of BDE came from the most diminutive of figures – Ruth Bader Ginsburg! The first Jewish woman to sit on the US Supreme Court – majorly huge BDE required to reach to the pinnacle of American judicial power!  

So reach out and claim your own Big Dick Energy – it is possible to attain and even grow the BDE already in your possession! Like anything worth having, it requires major internal introspection and hard work but that hard work is worth it when you realise that all your deep efforts have translated to people’s heads turning when you walk into that room!

