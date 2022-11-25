Black Panther star Letitia Wright said she had deleted her Twitter account and apologised again for sharing a transphobic, homophobic, anti-vax conspiracy video in 2020.
At the end of 2020, Wright shared a link to the show On The Table hosted Tomi Arayomi, which featured his scepticism about vaccines while filled with anti-queer sentiment.
Getting Cancelled
Wright tweeted out a praying-hands emoji alongside the link to the post from Arayomi before public outrage resulted in her shutting down her social media account.
After being criticised on Twitter, she said she wasn’t against vaccines, but it was important to “ask questions”.
In 2020, shortly after the post went viral, Wright tweeted: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions but ask questions and think for yourself… you get cancelled.”
She added, “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”
‘I Have Moved On’
In a recent interview with The Guardian, Wright said she had “in a healthy way, moved on.”
Wright broke her silence amidst her attendance during press tours for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, apologising for her actions.
“In a healthy way, I’ve apologised and deleted my Twitter. I just apologized for any hurt that was caused to anybody.”
The Black Panther star emphasised that her apology reflected an acknowledgement that sharing the video was “not me” and did not represent her values.
Wright refused to answer the question “Have you been vaccinated?” She responded with, “I have apologised, and I have moved on. Next question. Thanks.”
