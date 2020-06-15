—

A Brazilian tourist will plead guilty to secretly recording sex with his Sydney boyfriend and posting it on OnlyFans without consent.

Former Emirates flight attendant, Fabricio Da Silva Claudino remained in his cell at Silverwater jail while his “revenge porn” matter was heard at Burwood Court last week.

Da Silva Claudino has spent five months in Silverwater and will be extradited home following the completion of any sentence.

He is due to be sentenced at the Downing Centre Court next month.

Police charged Da Silva Claudio for filming consensual sex with his boyfriend on his iPhone at their Marrickville home last July, as well as uploading multiple images of his ex-boyfriend naked to his OnlyFans.

Da Silva Claudio’s ex-boyfriend was unaware that he was being recorded, or that the video had been leaked.

Burwood Court heard last Thursday that Da Silva Claudino would plead guilty to 11 charges of taking and distributing videos without consent, as first reported by ABC News.

“The victim is clearly unaware of this activity being recorded. [He is] depicted in the recording as face down throughout,” court documents read.

“At one point the defendant positions the mobile phone towards a mirror where his face is depicted.

“At no stage, did the victim consent to the defendant taking this recording.”

Da Silva Claudino and his ex-boyfriend fell in love in Brazil last year, agreeing to continue their relationship back home in Sydney. Their relationship ended five months later.

However, Da Silva Claudino stayed in Australia and supported himself with OnlyFans and working as a nude model for life drawing classes, ABC News reported.

Da Silva Claudino filmed himself masturbating on the balcony of his Chalmers Street apartment. The video shows a full view of a Sydney high school and Prince Alfred Park next to Central Station.

Offences introduced in 2017 in the NSW Crimes Act 1900 criminalise “revenge porn” – the act of recording and distributing intimate images of a person without consent.

Section 91P of the NSW Crimes Act 1900 now makes it an offence punishable by up to three years imprisonment and a fine of $11,000.

The same penalties apply under Section 91R for anyone blackmailing and threatening to record or distribute an intimate image without consent.