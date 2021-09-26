—

Brisbane Pride has in the wake of ongoing allegations of homophobic, racist and sexist conduct within Queensland Police Services, requested that officers not participate in this year’s Pride March while wearing uniform.

These allegations are as fresh as July this year, when as reported by Star Observer, an investigation had been launched by the Ethical Standards Command of Queensland Police after it was a revealed that a number of current and past police officers were members of a ‘disturbing’ Facebook group, littered with homophobic, sexist and racist posts.

In announcing their decision Brisbane Pride Festival issued a statement via the organisation’s website stating: “We acknowledge that progress has been made to change the culture and behaviours of the Queensland Police Service. But that change has been inconsistent and at times there has been seemingly little or no accountability for the homophobia, transphobia and discrimination against LGBTIQ+ people that remains.”

Advertisement

Homophobia Not Addressed

Not surprisingly, social media was lit shortly after the announcement from Brisbane Pride. Many sought clarity on the matter. Star Observer reached out to current Brisbane Pride President, Bec Johnson.

“There are two particular things to keep in mind, the first is QPS approached us for a chat about it all and about them marching. We responded with a letter around that and raised some of our concerns,” Johnson told Star Observer.

“In July, the commissioner came out condemning the QPS and a Facebook page that was created that had sexist, racist and homophobic comments.We were concerned about that and about the increasing homophobia and that not being addressed. We welcomed the commissioner’s condemnation, and that the matter would be fully investigated.”

Advertisement

Police Are Not Banned From Walking The Pride March

Johnson, stressed that Brisbane Pride have a great working relationship with the police commissioner, and added “That police haven’t been banned from the march at all.”

“We have agreed for them to march out of uniform this year while we work through two things- the first is an acknowledgment, because while the Queensland Government has provided acknowledgment of Police brutality and homophobia, the police themselves haven’t- that would be historic for Queensland. Other states and territories have done that, but we haven’t.”

“The second thing is that we would like to see the outcome of the current investigation. I think the message has been contorted, but we are definitely not about excluding people, that’s not how we do things.”

In a statement supplied to Star Observer by QPS, they again reiterated that their relationship with Brisbane Pride is both “positive and productive.”

“Commissioner Katarina Carroll recently met with representatives of Brisbane Pride and following positive and productive discussions, the QPS will not organise a uniformed contingent to march in this year’s pride event in Brisbane,” the statement read.

“Police officers are still welcome to partake in the march but not in uniform as in previous years. The QPS will provide all necessary operational support to ensure the ongoing success of the event and will continue to work with Brisbane Pride into the future.”

Mixed Reaction To Decision

Speaking with Star Observer Blair Martin, host of Brisbane’s Queer Radio on 4zzz, said he was supportive of the move, referring to the history of police corruption which has continued in Queensland since the reign of premier Sir Johannes Bjelke-Petersen, who famously defined homosexuality as morally deviant in order to gain electoral advantage.

“The party that Bjelke-Petersen led was corrupt, and the police allowed that corruption to carry on. Even now there are people who were part of that police force who are still there today, that corruption is still there, that attitude is still there. QPS are corrupt, they have always been corrupting but to understand that you need to understand that the QPS still maintain these structures that imprison society.”

However not all within the Brisbane community are convinced that the Brisbane Pride are correct in their decision to ban Police marching in uniform.

Deeje Hancock, former Brisbane Pride president of 10 years told Star Observer, “This Pride, members of our greater queer community will be excluded from marching in uniform, but only if that uniform happens to belong to QPS.”

“It is my understanding that any other service uniforms are not being treated in this fashion. I acknowledge the atrocities of the past, I cannot however condone any young person who is a member of our community being deprived the right to March, with pride in both their sexuality and their uniform. Especially when other services are not subject to the same restrictions,” Hancock added.

The full statement from Brisbane Pride can be accessed here.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.