Brisbane Pride Choir Launches Their 26th Year

It’s been over 25 year since the Brisbane Pride Choir first formed and in 2024 this local musical group is continuing shine as they share their love of music across Brisbane.

After celebrating their silver jubilee last year the local singing group are looking to expand and find more members to join them.

They recently put out an open call for members of the community to attend their rehearsals and join in celebrating their love for music, resulting in another full house of harmonious voices for the ever growing group.

Brisbane Pride Choir continues to shine

It’s a long way for the small group that first gathered in 1998, not even a group at the time they had come together to run a series of singing workshops that had been funded by a Brisbane City Council grant.

Now they have grown to become a group of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer-friendly people who share their love of music with the local Brisbane LGBTQIA+ and wider community.

“Through our performances we share with audiences the great value of a diverse, inclusive and accepting society” their website reads.

“At events in Brisbane and throughout Queensland we have often connected with people struggling with their own sexuality or identity. As a community choir, it’s a great feeling for us to know that our performances matter.”

Performing across the country

From small beginnings the first documented performance for the group was fittingly held at the Brisbane Pride Festival in 1998.

Since then they have toured and performed across the state and the country.

Performances have included the 2001 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, the Gay Games in 2002 as well as travelling to New Zealand for the Auckland Out and Loud Festival in 2010 and back home at the Cairns Tropical Pride Festival in 2011.

Most recently the group performed once again at the Brisbane Pride Fair Day on the main stage, twenty five years on from their first performance at the same event.

Joining the Brisbane Pride Choir

Thinking of joining the Brisbane Pride Choir but not sure about your singing ability? The group encourages you to come along and join them. “The Brisbane Pride Choir is a diverse and inclusive choir for all who love to sing, regardless of experience or ability” they say.

The choir is a safe for people to connect and enjoy a range of music. “Whether you’re a seasoned singer or a complete beginner, we encourage you to join us for a fun and rewarding experience. We sing a wide range of music, from pop and rock to classical and folk, and we always have a lot of laughs along the way.”

Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays, 7pm – 9pm at the Bulimba Community Centra, 1 Barramul St, Bulimba.

For more information head to www.brisbanepridechoir.org.au