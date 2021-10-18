—

An off-duty Brooklyn cop has confessed to shooting her ex-girlfriend and killing another woman.

Yvonne Wu of Brooklyn’s 72nd Precinct was charged with the attempted murder of her ex-girlfriend Jenny Li (23) and the murder of Li’s new girl friend 24-year-old Jamie Liang.

Warning: This story has details of a murder and might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The 31-year old police officer was allegedly at her ex-girlfriend’s home in Bensonhurst on October 13, waiting for the two women to arrive. She allegedly shot Liang in the chest in the living room and then shot her ex-girlfriend in the torso in the bedroom.

‘Calm, Collected And Very Forth-coming’

More than three calls were made to 911 about the shooting before 5pm on October 13. According to the police, Wu remained at the scene of the crime. The police said that Wu was “calm, collected and very forth-coming.”

NEW VIDEO: cell phone footage shows Officer Yvonne Wu being frisked and arrested after investigators say she confessed to killing her ex girlfriends new partner, Jamie Liang, at a Bensonhurst home. Wu was off duty at the time. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/iTRySVjRQ0 — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) October 14, 2021

The police said Wu confessed to the shooting and the killing and was charged late Thursday evening.

“This horrific incident is being treated as a homicide case,” said Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South. “The motive is believed to be domestic in nature.”

It is still unsure whether Wu used her service weapon, but police have found a gun at the crime scene that they believe is very likely to be the murder weapon.

“The whole incident is horrible, but these cops performed great, just heroically, and this is what NYPD cops come upon every single day,” Kemper said.

Fatal Tragedy

Wu has been working as a police officer for five and a half years. According to her colleagues, her breaking into and shooting her ex-girlfriend and Liang was unexpected due to the officer’s solid record.

The 31-year-old police officer was taken to the hospital for a psychological evaluation and currently remains in police custody.

Friends of Liang said she was a dental student who had a bright future ahead of her before her untimely death.

It has been reported that all three women did know each other before the incident. Li had broken up with Wu three weeks ago. Wu, who hoped to get back with Li, reportedly snapped after learning of her new girl friend.

Data on off-duty police shootings could not be found, but according to the Washington Post 937 people have been shot and killed by police in America, as of September 30.

