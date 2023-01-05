—

Hope everyone enjoyed their New Years’ and is loving the Midsumma Festival! Here are some other fun events happening in queer Melbourne:

The Great Gay Meetup

The monthly Great Gay Meetup is happening again! Whether you’re flying solo or bringing friends, you’re guaranteed a good night. Settle in for some acoustics vibes by Aimee Francis from 7 pm – 9 pm and then party with Eddie Rawk Band from 9 pm til late.

When: Saturday 7th January from 6 pm til 11:59 pm

Where: LOEV, 77 Keys Road Moorabbin

Price: $16.62 – $25

BUMP Launch Party

The launch of a new highly anticipated gay club in Melbourne, BUMP is inviting everyone to come in and join the fun! Promising to bring you the best in music, performances, and production, attendees can enjoy two levels along with sexy go-go dancers, lasers, and other fun additions.

When: Saturday 7th January from 10 pm til Sunday 8th January 5 am

Where: Club Pandora, 127 Dorcas Street South Melbourne

Price: At the moment, there is a waitlist

DIVAS

DT’s Hotels keeps coming back to the list with another awesome event DIVAS! Hosted by two fabulous queens, Suzie Ridge and Tequila Mockingbird, along with some special guests, you’ll be set for a night of drag and fun!

Note: Entrance is free prior to 9 pm.

When: Saturday 7th January from 6 pm

Where: DT’s Hotel, 164 Church Street Richmond

Price: $7.50 – $15