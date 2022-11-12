—

With two robberies in less than six months, Foster has been left "shaken" and hesitant to post on his Instagram account. Photos: Jade Kevin Foster/Facebook

Byron Baes star Jade Kevin Foster has been left “completely shaken” after thieves broke into his car and crashed it on the Ipswich Motorway. This has led the Gold Coast influencer vowing to sell his home and move.

Foster has stated that in addition to his car, up to $15,000 worth of designer clothes, a camera, and jewellery were in his BMW 320i M Sport when it was stolen, as reported by the Courier-Mail.

With the car theft being the second time he’s been robbed in less than six months; Foster has said it’s left him frightened to post about his activity to his 1.2 million Instagram followers.

“I can’t believe this has happened. I’m putting my house on the market and moving.”

Police Found The Car

A spokesperson for Queensland Police spoke with Yahoo! News, stating that the car was stolen from a residence just outside of Brisbane and police spotted it in a Collingwood Park around 1:20am Saturday morning.

It’s been stated that the driver hit a tree before “deliberately” smashing into a police car before speeding off.

The car was later recovered by police after finding it abandoned along the Ipswich Motorway at Redbank, accompanied by “various points of damage.”

“My car has been located after it was written off into a tree, [they] swiped all the doors off. The whole thing is completely f**ked and they just dumped it,” he said.

Not His First Robbery

The first robbery took place around five months ago, where Foster was assaulted by a group of men in Brisbane and had his diamond engagement ring was stolen.

He states that it was due to his transparency about his activities on social media that caused the ring to be stolen.

“A hundred per cent me sharing my life on Instagram was the cause of my ring robbery,” Foster said, as reported by QNews.

“I can’t be 100 per cent sure if the was car was also. But I’m scared as sh*t now to post anything about my house, live location, neighbourhood, anything.”

“I just can’t understand that there are people in the world who do this sh*t. Instagram is my life and now I’m scared of it a little.”