The new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder trailer has left quite some thunder in its wake, after it depicted an exchange between the titular character played by Chris Hemsworth and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) locking eyes, teasing a queer reading of their characters.

Pratt, however, has come under fire for his character’s dialogue in the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, with some fans calling him out for being “homophobic” because of his delivery.

The clip shows Star-Lord giving advice to his Guardians of the Galaxy team stating, “You ever feel lost? Just look into the eyes of the people that you love.”

Gay Thor Is So Real!

Some fans joked about Thor’s sexuality in good stead. “The words in the title are literally the colours of the gay flag. Gay Thor is so Real,” said one user on Twitter.

the words in the title r literally the colours of the gay flag gay thor is so Real pic.twitter.com/3u5uXG9P00 — — kenny 🎗️ (@MYSTERl0N) April 18, 2022

Another Twitter user added, “Thor love and thunder is gay rights.”

thor love and thunder is only for the gays pic.twitter.com/59zVpl3zTN — ★ (@tcatws) April 18, 2022

Other users were, however, less than pleased with Pratt’s character, though Star-Lord has been confirmed to be both bisexual and polyamorous.

chris pratt fell to the ground and started hyperventilating and vomiting after filming this scene https://t.co/Bp46NNhR8m — suri (@mengerszhang) April 18, 2022

Many users were not keen on Pratt kissing Thor, given the actor’s association with Zoe church and unconfirmed allegations of its affiliation with the anti-LGBTQI Hillsong church.

I don’t care how starved we are for representation I would rather eat my own foot than see Chris Pratt kiss Thor. https://t.co/i56xF1C07Q — Bennett (@binabees_) April 18, 2022

Pratt Denies He Is Associated With Anti-LGBTQI Church

The accusations of Chris Pratt’s homophobia are not new, having first emerged following his attendance at Zoe Church, a Hillsong-adjacent evangelical Church, described as “infamously anti-LGBTQI” by actor Elliot Page.

Pratt has since denied claims that his church or himself are anti-LGBTQI but has yet to address the recent Twitter onslaught over his supposed “homophobic dialogue” in the trailer.





