—

The Church of Scotland in a historic decision voted to allow same-sex marriages, becoming the largest Church in the UK to allow gay marriages.

On Monday, the Church’s General Assembly voted by 274 to 136 to allow its ministers and deacons to opt in to officiate at same-sex weddings. The general assembly approved the “Solemnisation of Same Sex Marriage Overture” and said it would update legislation to remove references to marriage between ‘husband’ and ‘wife’ and instead refer to ‘parties’.

Advertisement

First Gay Wedding Soon

I have just emailed the @churchscotland Principal Clerk's office to ask that I be registered as a celebrant of same sex marriages. — Rev James Bissett (@Revinthenorth) May 23, 2022

The first of the gay weddings are likely to take place later this year, according to Scotland’s Churches Trust. Ministers have already put up their hands to apply to be a celebrant at gay weddings.

“I have just emailed the Church of Scotland’s Principal Clerk’s office to ask that I be registered as a celebrant of same sex marriages,” tweeted Rev James Bisset, a chaplain to the Royal Air Force’s air cadets.

The Church of Scotland’s vote was welcomed by other churches which have marriage equality.

Advertisement

“People all around the world are moving to recognize the legitimacy of same-sex marriages, and it’s wonderful to see the Church of Scotland joining the movement for full marriage equality. I look forward to the day that the Church of England makes the same decision,” said Rev. Elder Cecilia Eggleston, moderator of Metropolitan Community Churches worldwide.





