Two years after controversial NRL player Israel Folau made an unceremonious exit from Rugby Australia over his homophobic posts on social media, he is making a fresh comeback bid with the backing of billionaire and former politician Clive Palmer.

In a join press conference on Friday morning Palmer announced that his mining company Minearology will sponsor the player who has signed with Gold Coast team Southport Tigers for the remainder of the season, Palmer is the patron of the Tigers.

Palmer said Folau was the “best rugby player in the world”and there was no legal reason why “Israel Folau can’t play”.

Folau said his two brothers are currently with the Tigers and this will be the first time that they will play together.

Folau, was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019, following a post on Instagram that “hell awaits” “sinners” including “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators” and they they should “repent”.

Two years later, nothing much seems to have changed and there was no remorse on Folau’s part about his homophobic statements.

When asked about his statements on social media, Folau, a devout Christian, responded that he believed in the Bible and that he didn’t write the Bible.

Palmer, interjected at this point, to dismiss the controversy. “Anyway, I don’t think that’s a really big issue. We’re here to win the premiership. This is just a beatup.”

The Australian Christian Lobby, had last month launched a high profile campaign for Folau’s comeback bid with the hashtag #Lethimplay.

