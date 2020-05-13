—

Melbourne and other cities in Australia will join organisations across the world in the 2020 International AIDS Candlelight Memorial.

Instead of the candlelight vigil at Melbourne Square, this year the event on Sunday May 17, 2020, will be live streamed to comply with Coronavirus social distancing restrictions.

“For the 37th International AIDS Candlelight Memorial, we come together to remember and honour those we have lost to AIDS. The combined coming together of our community in this act of solidarity also sends a much needed message of strength and togetherness to those of us who are living with HIV today. This annual global event is your chance to stand amongst friends in remembrance and respect,” said Living Positive Victoria CEO Richard Keane.

Nic Holas, HIV activist, writer, and co-founder of The Institute of Many (TIM) will be the MC for the event that is presented by Living Positive Victoria and Positive Women Victoria and supported by Thorne Harbour Health. Dr Jen Power, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University will be the keynote speaker. Julien Fournier and Sarah Feagan will present their personal stories.

There are around 38 million people living with HIV around the world today. The International AIDS Candlelight Memorial was first started in 1983 by people living with HIV to create awareness and tackle stigma within communities.

Every year events – from motorbike rallies by women living with HIV to seminars and candlelight vigils – are held around the world by community-based organisations. This year, in view of the global COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-at-home guidelines being enforced, online events are being held to commemorate the event.

Melbourne: The Melbourne 2020 International Candlelight Memorial can be viewed on Facebook or Youtube on May 17, 2020, from 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm AEST. To register for the event, click here.

Perth: You can attend the Perth International AIDS Candlelight Memorial by joining the Zoom link on May 17 at 6 pm Perth time.

Sydney: Positive Living NSW and ACON announced that Sydney Candlelight Memorial will be a virtual event. Persons can light a candle or use a mobile phone flashlight from one’s terrace, balcony, or garden and share the photograph on social media with the hashtags #candlelightmemorial2020 or #WeRemember

If you are unable to attend the online events, light a candle at home on May 17 to those we have lost to AIDS.