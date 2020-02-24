—

SPONSORED CONTENT

More than 45 thousand children and young people are in the out-of-home care system in Australia. My Forever Family aims to find homes and safe places for all of them. But they need help, they need carers, and they need the support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

William Kutana is a proud member of the LGBTQUIA+ community. William also always wanted to be a parent. He grew up in a large family and he wanted to create his own one day. William decided to create his family by becoming a foster parent.

William became a parent for the first time by fostering two siblings in long-term care. He first met them when they were five years old. “I was really nervous meeting them for the first time because I didn’t know what to expect, but as soon as I met those kids, there was an instant connection,” he recalls. Since caring for the two siblings in a long-term placement, William has become an active supporter and participant in out-of-home care. William has found the experience incredibly rewarding, “When you can build and grow their trust,” he notes, “children can slowly learn to let their guard down and be kids.”

Forever Families estimate they need an 350 Foster Homes in order to be able to help all the children that need homes. William says that through long and short-term stays, weekend visits, and respite care, he has been able to be part of dozens of kids lives. William enjoys giving these children a sense of community and support, something he gets from being an active member of his own LGBTQIA+ community.

My Forever Family strongly supports LGBTI+ and rainbow families, recognising that family is the family you create. My Forever Family launched their campaign #growyourpride to reach out to the LGBTI+ community, firmly believing that there are plenty of LGBTI+ people that would be great parents.

William plans to continue with his foster care journey, and loves that being a foster parent has allowed his family to be unique, flexible, and ever-growing. William maintains contact with kids who have stayed with him over the years and continues to help more children in need.