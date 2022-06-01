—

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican, is sounding the alarm: the end of the heterosexual may be imminent.

Greene made the claim during a Facebook live broadcast, on May 28.

Green said, “They just want you to think that all of a sudden the entire population is steadily turning gay or turning trans.

“Just generation, generation, probably in about four or five generations no one will be straight anymore.

Greene has a history of making homophobic and transphobic statements, which have been compiled by GLAAD. She has also cosponsored legislation to ban the flying of the Pride flag at US embassies abroad and a law to ban trans women from participating in female sports competitions.

In April, Greene revealed that she plans to introduce a federal law, modelled on Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill.

“We can do legislation to protect our children. You know, Congress makes the laws, Congress funds the money that funds agencies and different departments like the Department of Education,” Greene said.

“There should be no federal funding to any school anywhere that is indoctrinating children, that is teaching them that they can change their gender, that is teaching them anything sick and disgusting like this. We should stop all federal funding.”

In March, at a Trump rally in Georgia, she attacked US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg saying, “You know what? Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycles, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.”