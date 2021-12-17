—

When the third season of the popular Greek series Agries Melisses aired in Cyprus last month, it was with a very specific scene missing. The local channel Ant1 had censored the scene of two men kissing. LGBTQI activists have called it “another setback for gay rights in Cyprus.

Actors Dimitris Tsiklis and Giorgos Korobilis play the gay couple in the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dimitris.tsiklis

The channel blamed its decision to censor the gay kissing scene on “legislative ambiguity”. However, the state broadcasting authority denied such a thing existed within Cyprus.

Advertisement Cyprus Mail.

Although the channel was ready to censor the queer romance, Ant1 did allow another scene in the same episode. This scene had one of the two men half-naked, tied, beaten and covered in blood in a warehouse. He was subjected to the torture by the father of his partner, shocked to learn about his son’s relationship with a man.

Sweeping It Under The Carpet

The island nation only recognises marriage as a union between a man and a woman, making Cyprus one of the few European Union countries where same-sex couples can not marry. Since 2015, same-sex couples have been able to have their relationships recognised through civil unions.

Advertisement

“What happened does not put us in a good light. We say that steps are being taken forward, but anything backwards overshadows the efforts to move forward,” Fotis Fotiou, the creator of a social media group for LGBTAQI+ rights, told Cyprus Mail.

Ant1, in addition to censoring the gay romance sub plot has also changed the air time of the Greek drama series from 9pm to 10.30pm. Activist say it is not a coincidence. “We are not as forward as we think we are because everything is swept under the carpet,” he said to Cyprus Mail.