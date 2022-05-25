—

Danish Pro handball player, Jacob Bjørn Hessellund has come out as gay.

In a post to Instagram on May 24, Hessellund, 30, who plays for Danish handball team, Lemvig-Thyborøn Håndbold, shared the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Bjørn Hessellund (@hessellundjacob)

‘Not A Big Deal’

He went on to write, “For me, it is not a ‘big deal’ who you love and are in love with. The most important thing in life is to be happy and to be able to be yourself.

“Fortunately, I now have the courage and willingness to take this step – with invaluable support from family, friends, teammates.”

Hessellund is the second pro handball player to come out this year.

In April, Norwegian Pro handball player, Ola Hoftun Lillelien came out as gay.