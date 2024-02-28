Death of Non-Binary Student Nex Benedict Sparks US Protests

Recent news about the death of non-binary student Nex Benedict in a US high school is sparking protests and fierce conversations in the United States.

Earlier this month it was reported that the 16 year old student had died a day after an altercation in their school toilets.

Now the LGBTQIA+ community is calling for better protection for trans and LGBTQIA+ students in schools.

International LGBTQIA+ community mourns Nex Benedict

US news outlets report that on February 7 Nex Benedict was involved in a physical altercation in the girls bathroom with three female students at Owasso High School.

Nex, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them reported the incident to their parents.

After their parents took them to hospital they were discharged that same day, only to be rushed back the following day.

Nex later died at the hospital.

Police are yet to confirm the cause of death, initially reporting that Nex Benedict “did not die as a result of trauma.”

However police officer, Lieutenant Nick Boatman has said that murder charges are still “on the table.”

Students stage walkouts over Nex Benedict death

The death of the student has caused students at Owasso to take action to show their support for Nex Benedict.

This week a dozen classmates of the Nex staged a walkout from their school to show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community and to protest against bullying.

Students gathered outside the school holding signs to show their love and support for the community.

Cassidy Brown, a graduate of the school was an organiser of the walkout. They told reporters “There is a community here in this city that does exist, and we see them, and they are loved.”

Hundreds gather at Stonewall to mourn

While the local community was mourning the loss of Nex Benedict hundreds gathered to show their support and mourn together at the Stonewall Inn on Monday.

Over five hundred gathered in a sign of solidarity to mourn the student and call for more support for trans and LGBTQIA+ youth in schools.

Non-binary actor Sara Ramirez, known for their role as Che Diaz on And Just Like That spoke to the group at Stonewall.

“There is an infrastructure of anti-trans hate all around us. It has to stop,” they said.

“It is our moral and humanitarian obligation to speak up, show up and take action against the anti-trans machine. To all of our trans, non-binary and queer youth, I want to say: I love you.”

The investigation into the death of Nex Benedict continues, with police expected to provide more information in the coming days.