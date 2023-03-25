Death Threats Made Against Staff At Mount Gambier Library Over Drag Queen Book Reading

Staff at the Mount Gambier Library have had death threats made against them over the library hosting a drag queen reading to “children of all ages.”

Drag queen Dolly Diamond’s book reading has raised issues with some in the city, as her booking comes ahead of her show in the Mount Gambier Fringe.

Police were alerted to the death threats, with a spokesperson for the South Australia police stating that officers would be “monitoring the event,” as reported by the ABC.

“Threats to any member of the community are unacceptable and any acts of violence will be responded to accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

Mount Gambier’s council later confirmed that the death threat directed at staff had been made over the phone.

Staff Turn Off Facebook Comments

Ahead of the book reading, a Facebook post made by the library had social media users stirred up in controversy.

In response, comments were turned off and the library reiterated that Diamond’s book reading was a “family-friendly event for children of all ages.”

“Dolly Diamond’s reputation for wholesome, high-quality entertainment, along with her success at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, attests to the event’s appeal and quality,” the post stated.

“Mount Gambier Library is dedicated to providing diverse and inclusive programming, and we are excited to bring this acclaimed performance to our community.”

The library encouraged families to attend the event for “an enjoyable and memorable experience,” while they made it clear that they were an “inclusive institution.”

“We encourage community members to make informed decisions about the events they attend,” the post stated.

“Our mission is to offer various opportunities, hoping that patrons will find something that resonates with them at the Mount Gambier Fringe. We remain committed to fostering an open, welcoming environment.”

Diamond thanked everyone who supported her, the event and “the good people of Mt Gambier,” on her Facebook page.