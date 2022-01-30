—

Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worse, along comes COVID Dick. Are you putting yourself at risk?

Apparently, it is a virus-induced shrinkage of the penis, sometimes coupled with erectile dysfunction due to catching COVID-19. Something to think about if you are hell-bent on attending some super spreader event.

The discussion began with an anonymous letter to the Slate advice podcast How to Do It signed ‘Coming Up Short’. A thirty-year-old heterosexual (don’t know if that is a determining factor) complained that after he got out of hospital after contracting COVID in July last year he suffered some erectile dysfunction, which got better with medical attention.

Unfortunately, he was left with a lasting problem.

“My penis has shrunk. Before I got sick, I was above average. Not huge, but definitely bigger, than normal. Now I’ve lost about an inch and a half and become decidedly less than average. It’s apparently due to vascular damage, and my doctors seem to think it’s likely permanent,” he said.

Advertisement What Do the Medical Experts Say?

Director of Men’s Health at Albany Medical College, Dr Charles Welliver told the podcast, COVID Dick is indeed a thing. He said COVID sometimes led to significant vascular issues in men. He said that could go two ways. Some guys ended up with priapism, a prolonged erection. Others suffered from erectile dysfunction.

If this Happens to You

Medical advice about fixing the problem seems pretty grim.

According to Dr Welliver said there was something sufferers can do.

“So the original step was to try and use at low dose daily Viagra or something along those lines. But more recently, we started looking at stretching or traction devices,” Welliver said.

Another urologist, Dr Ashley G. Winter, told the podcast that “it is really important actually for the health of your penis to bring the blood flow in.

“So a typical regimen would be… starting something like Viagra or Cialis… Another thing would be to buy a penis vacuum device and what we call penis exercise, or penis push-ups.

“People put a constriction band a.k.a. cock ring, at the base of their penis, and they put the vacuum device on and they pull blood into the penis, make it hard and have sex.”

Probably better to avoid catching COVID in the first place.

Think about it if you are being careless in social situations.

The size and safety of not only your penis but everyone else’s you come into contact with could be at risk.

This article does not constitute medical advice. Consult a medical professional or healthcare provider if you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.