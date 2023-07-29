Drag Race Down Under Star Hannah Conda Announced As Charity Community Ambassador

National News
Tileah Dobson
July 29, 2023
Drag Race Down Under Star Hannah Conda Announced As Charity Community Ambassador
Image: Hannah Conda. Image: Bobby Gold Smith Foundation/Instagram

Acclaimed drag performer, Hannah Conda, will be joining the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation as their newly appointed Community Ambassador.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star and LGBTQI advocate will help BGF in raising awareness of HIV, advocate inclusivity and assist with the foundation’s community work.

The new partnership between Hannah and the foundation is considered a significant milestone in progressing a shared dedication to assist those living with HIV.

“No Brainer” Decision

In announcing their partnership, Hannah expressed how “thrilled” she was in assisting the foundation.

“The work they [BFG] do to assist those living with HIV as well as their family and friends is so crucial. Helping folks to feel less alone, loved and supported,” continued Hannah.

Speaking about the position during the BGF Icons Trivia event on Friday, Hannah explained the need for furthering HIV education and support within the community.

Detailing their upbringing in Perth with limited knowledge surrounding HIV and AIDS, Hannah says since moving to Sydney she has “learnt so much.”

“I’ve met incredible people, beautiful family members of my gay drag family, my wider queer family who live with HIV and AIDS and living fabulous, beautiful, wonderful lives,” says Hannah.

“I got to learn so much from the foundations like the Bobby GoldSmith foundations, who help educate and that provide a place so that everyone can be safe, loved, supported and know that they have a family to come to.”

“To jump on board with the foundation was like a no brainer for me, I was like ‘Yes, lets do it!’”

Bobby Goldsmith Foundation

CEO of BGF, Nick Lawson, expressed the foundation’s excitement in pursuing new opportunities with Hannah as Community Ambassador.

“We are delighted to welcome Hannah Conda as our latest Community Ambassador. Hannah’s energy, creativity, and passion for advocacy make her a perfect fit for BGF,” says Lawson.

“With her help, we hope to amplify our message that HIV still matters, people living with HIV are still here and they need our support.”

The foundation started in 1984 by a group of friends supporting their dying friend, Bobby Goldsmith. Today, the foundation continues to honour the legacy by providing physical, emotional, and financial support for people living with HIV.

BGF is Australia’s longest running HIV Charity, promoting inclusivity and challenging the stigma around the virus.

