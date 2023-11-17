Drag Race Star Adore Delano Getting Facial Feminisation Surgery

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and singer-songwriter Adore Delano has announced she will be getting Facial Feminisation Surgery.

Posting to Instagram, Delano shared her excitement for the procedure saying, “It’s finally happening,” with the hashtag “ffs.”

This comes four months after she came out as trans in an emotional video to social media, describing her experience of struggling with her identity and now receiving gender-affirming care.

Planned On Receiving Surgery For A Long Time

This latest procedure, commonly known by its acronym, FFS, Facial Feminisation Surgery is a gender-affirming treatment trans women may undergo during their transition period.

For Delano, she revealed she has been planning to receive the surgery for a long time, after “suppressing” her trans identity since the beginning of her career.

Previously speaking with Out Magazine, Delano said she “focused on getting surgeries” throughout November.

Going into the new year, she want to feel “more confident and euphoric,” though her procedures and changing legal documents.

Focus On Recovery

After recently touring in Australia at the beginning of the month, Delano will be focusing on recovery, being taken care of her mum.

“I feel blessed, but I still have to give myself the time to recover after that,” said Delano.

After posting the photo, Delano has received many comments from Drag Race alumni including Sonique Love, Detox, Shea Coulee, and more. Australian Icon and fellow Drag Race Star Courtney Act also commented, saying “Love you!!”

‘I’m Still Your Party Girl’

In June, Delano posted a video telling her over two million followers on her Instagram that she is transitioning, and went into depth of her journey of gender euphoria.

Delano said that she felt like she did not “belong anywhere” during her childhood, and was aware of this “gender dysphoria” from a young age.

“I thought I would work with what god gave me and be okay with that for a decade,” she said. “But was not enough for my mental stability.”

“The feelings of just being an absolute other gender that I didn’t physically see in the mirror becomes more prominent when you’re sober,” she said.

Describing her journey on hormone treatment, Delano has gone from “purgatory” and is now “on the stairway” to feeling euphoric.

Currently “the happiest [she has] ever been” in her adult life, Delano reassures fans saying “I’m still your party girl, but I’m living in my world now.”

Competed On American Idol

In 2008, Delano competed on reality-singing competition American Idol and reached the top 16 within her season.

She started performing in Drag shortly after. Delano went on to compete on Season 6 of Rupaul’s Drag Race reaching the top 3 alongside Act and Bianca Del Rio. She also competed on the All Stars spin-off, before choosing to leave early into competition.

Delano has continued to sing and perform live, with her own headline shows across North America and touring internationally as part of music festival line ups.