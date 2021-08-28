—

Elton John is an artist who has dominated the music industry across the five decades of his career, and is arguably one of the biggest musical and gay icons of our times. He is also known for living a rather colourful life, as was immortalized in the 2019 biopic Rocketman.

Elton celebrated 30 years of sobriety in 2020, however in an interview with Nova 96.9, on Thursday, the 74-year-old pop star, spilt the tea, on times far more salubrious, and one particularly night on Sydney Harbour involving a very damp Molly Meldrum and some very confused water police.

A happy ending – @eltonofficial dedicates Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me to Molly Meldrum tonight @RodLaverArena @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/4oagq8WTCV — cameron adams (@cameron_adams) December 14, 2019

“Now, we’ve heard that Molly missed the small boat to get out to the large boat – and the story goes that Molly couldn’t get to the party, and all of a sudden the water police come past and go, ‘Molly Meldrum! Oh my god, what are you doing?’

‘Sounds Like Something From My Past’

Elton then told Fitzy that the story checks out, “It sounds like something from my past, absolutely! Those of you who saw the film Rocketman, crazy things happened [back then] and I’ve done so many crazy things with Molly Meldrum.”

“It sounds like Molly, and it sounds like me – but I can’t confirm it because I can’t remember it. It doesn’t seem fictional to me, at all.”

During a 2015 interview ,writer, promoter and eye witness tuart Coupe ,recalled how “When Molly boarded, he was somewhat surprised that he wasn’t greeted with a warm hug, because it would obviously be quite dull in the Harbour for the next few hours.”

“Molly soon saw a police boat heading towards them, whether or not everyone on the boat was hovering over large amounts of cocaine or other medicines. Fortunately, they were unaware that they had disposed of the medicines they had, by flushing them to the toilet or throwing them overboard, “coupe said.

As the interview continued, either Elton had done his homework, or he truly does have a soft spot for Australian music, naming an impressive list of some of his favourite Australian talent, including Amy Shark. Winston Surfshirt and Tame Impala-

“My show had Kevin Parker, Amy, Tones and I,” Elton added. “You watch them grow and… The Kid LAROI, I had on my show quite a long time ago now and he’s just become so big now. He’s such a great kid, I went for dinner with him recently in LA and we just had the best time.”