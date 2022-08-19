—

Etcetera Etcetera on Wednesday announced that she was pulling out of the upcoming Drag Race Down Under Australia/ New Zealand tour over the presence of a “problematic artist”.

Etcetera Etcetera did not name the artist, but allegations of past racist acts and conduct have dogged contestants on both seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

“I believe drag artists should act in solidarity with marginalised communities, and not stand by when a problematic artist continues to get cast for huge opportunities,” Etcetera Etcetera said in a post on social media.

‘I Wouldn’t Tour If This Artist Was Employed By Them’

a note about the upcoming drdu tour. pic.twitter.com/XrRjRB2Dht — etcetera ɐɹǝʇǝɔʇǝ (@glamourbug) August 17, 2022

The Drag Race Down Under star said she could not be a part of the tour “with a clear conscience”. She revealed that she had taken up her concerns with Voss Events, which is organising the tour.

“I let Voss events know I wouldn’t go on the tour if this artist was employed by them – and they made the choice to ignore the concerns of myself and other cast members,” Etcetera Etcetera said, adding that she had had “in depth conversation and consultation” with artists of colour and community members before arriving at her decision.

‘No Hate For Anyone Involved With The Tour’

Etcetera Etcetera urged social media users not to send “hate to anyone else involved with the tour.”

“I am acting based on concerns expressed by people of colour close to me and also from my own experience with those involved. Everyone is entitled to make their own choices, this happens to be mine.”

Star Observer has reached out to Voss Events and will update the story when we receive a response.

Season one finalist Karen From Finance had to apologise for sporting a golliwog doll tattoo. She said she had disposed of her collection of dolls and covered her tattoo.

‘I Wanted To Challenge Scarlet’

Etcetera Etcetera had told Star Observer last year that she had wanted to challenge Scarlet Adams.

“I wanted to challenge Scarlet, I wanted to call her out, I wanted to let her know that as someone who was with her on the show and works in similar drag scenes as her, that I thought it was not ok. In that moment I channelled the thoughts and feelings of my friends who are people of colour, I wanted to amplify their thoughts and feelings, because I recognised that my opinion doesn’t really matter, instead it’s about the amplification of their voices,” Etcetera Etcetera had said after her elimination.

She had added that it was up to the community to accept Adams’ apology. “I don’t think what Scarlett did was right, but I think it’s an opportunity now for her to make the change, and instead of just saying she’s sorry, showing she is sorry. It’s a conversation between her and communities now, it’s their apology to accept whenever they feel like the work has been done.”