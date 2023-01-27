—

What should be a happy occasion for Dave Graham has turned sour after he lost “a few thousand” followers on Instagram following the announcement of his engagement to his partner.

The Big Brother Australia star happily share the news of his engagement to his boyfriend Shazli, with the proposal taking place after filming his stint on the reality show in 2022.

Advertisement

As he was a fan favourite, he returned to the show in the reboot.

Graham’s engagement was first broken by Women’s Day Australia, where he thanked the publication for sharing “the happiest news of my life!”

“After a lifetime of looking, I am absolutely and completely in love with the kindest, calmest, most decent hard-working bloke who balances me perfectly,” he said in an Instagram post.

“I was the guy who was told a thousand times when you least expect it, it will happen… and it did!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Graham (@farmerdavek9m8)

Fellow housemates expressed their excitement for the news such as Tim Dormer who struggled to keep it a secret.

“Omg @farmerdavek9m8 that was the hardest secret I had to keep! So happy for you guys!! Xx,” Dormer commented on the post.

Advertisement

Graham Sees The Humour In The Reaction

Graham seemed to have taken the loss in followers on the chin as he posted another picture with his fiancée.

“It’s a funny thing … I lost a few thousand people from this app when I announced my engagement,” he wrote in the caption.

So here is another photo of me in pure bliss with the fella.”

“I wonder is it ‘cause I’m no longer single or is it ‘cause peeps be realising I’m a gay.”