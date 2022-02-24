—

The US Food and Drug Administration has for the first time authorised the marketing of a condom specifically indicated for anal sex. The condom which can also be used for vaginal sex will be marketed under the brand name – One Male Condom.

The One Male Condom, manufactured by Global Protection Corp, will be available in three different versions – standard, thin and fitted – and has to be used with a compatible lubricant. The fitted condoms will be available in 54 different sizes.

Advertisement

Australia does not have any specific standards for condoms to be used for anal sex. One condom manufacturer on their website recommends the “application of additional water-based or silicone-based lubricants to the outside of the condom once on… to help reduce the risk of breakage or slippage of the condom” when used for anal sex.

A Condom For Anal Sex

For decades, public health and STI experts have been calling for the testing and labelling of a condom specifically for anal intercourse.

“The risk of STI transmission during anal intercourse is significantly higher than during vaginal intercourse. The FDA’s authorization of a condom that is specifically indicated, evaluated and labeled for anal intercourse may improve the likelihood of condom use during anal intercourse,” said Courtney Lias, director of the FDA’s Office of GastroRenal, ObGyn, General Hospital, and Urology Devices in the Center for Devices and Radiological Health, in a statement.

“This De Novo authorisation will also allow subsequent devices of the same type and intended use to come to the market through the 510k pathway, which could enable the devices to get on the market faster,” added Lias.

According to FDA regulations, condoms are required to have a less than 5 % failure rate. The failure rate of One Male Condom in a clinical trial was much less.

Around 252 men who have sex with men and 252 men who have sex with women were part of the clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy of the One Male Condom. “The study found that the total condom failure rate was 0.68% for anal intercourse and 1.89% for vaginal intercourse with the One Male Condom,” according to FDA.