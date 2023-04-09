Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Building Near Oxford Street

April 9, 2023
Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Building Near Oxford Street
Image: supplied

Dozens of firefighters have been called to a fire in an apartment block close to Sydney’s CBD.

Smoke and flames could be spotted from the 15th level of the apartments on the corner of Oxford and Liverpool Street in Darlinghurst.

Photo: supplied
There were police, ambulance, and firefighters on the scene. Photo: supplied

Fire and Rescue NSW was alerted to the fire after 5 pm by an automatic alarm.

NSW Ambulance was on the scene later, treating one person for smoke inhalation.

Updates On Situation

Fire and Rescue NSW continuously gave updates on the situation through their socials, reporting on Twitter that there had been “14 trucks and more than 40 FFs in attendance.”

They gave an update 12 minutes later, stating that the building was “heavily smoke logged.”

“[N]umerous people have been evacuated, a number of occupants are currently being protected in place by firefighters until the smoke is cleared.”

One side of Oxford was later closed to traffic. So far, no serious injuries or deaths have been reported.

One local told the Star Observer that the fire left “hot cross buns next to Sydney Sauna,” due to the close proximity of the residential building to the business.

Fire and Rescue NSW was reached out to for comment.

