—

Five people are dead and at least 18 were injured after a mass shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub on Saturday in Colorado Springs, police said.

ClubQ is an LGBTQI nightclub and according to its website hosts Drag Diva Drag Shows on Saturdays.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” Club Q posted in a statement on its Facebook page.

#Breaking: Colorado Springs Police confirm five are dead and 18 injured in the Club Q shooting! pic.twitter.com/RZuP6cEaYp — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) November 20, 2022

‘Suspect In Custody’

According to Lt. Pamela Castro, a spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department, there was one suspect inside the club who was injured and was being treated.

“Numerous officers and medical immediately responded to the area and officers immediately made entry. They did locate one individual who was believed to be the suspect inside at this point in time,” said Lt. Castro, adding, “We had numerous people transported to multiple local hospitals via ambulance and police cruisers. The hospitals are helping us to notify families of the injured to let them know.”

Lt. Castro confirmed that the attack involved a firearm and the suspect was in police custody. The police said there will be a press conference on Sunday at 8 am local time, with further details about the incident.

“Devastating news,” Eric Sorensen, US Congressman-elect, and the first elected LGBTQI Representative from Illinois. tweeted. “As we pray for those fighting for life, we must use loud voices to stand up against hate. Our country must turn down the hateful rhetoric aimed at our LGBTQ community.”

Developing story.