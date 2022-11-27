—

Screen captures from the security footage of the vicious attack. Photos: South Florida Gay News/Youtube.

The four men behind the vicious attack on a gay couple back in 2018 just for holding hands have recently been sentenced to probation and community service.

The couple, Rene Chalarce and Dimitri Logonov were attacked as they were leaving a restroom in Lumus Park after the Pride Parade at Miami Beach. The vicious attack was caught on a security camera.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses the attack on a gay couple and has visuals of the attack, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The couple stated that it was after they held hands and hugged that the four men attacked them.

“They start to hit us, like beating us, hard,” Charlarca said as reported by LGBTQNation.

“It was, like, instant. I got hit, and they knocked me out,” Logonov said.

“But they didn’t stop hitting Logunov. “I was on the ground, they started beating me up.”

Attackers Turned Themselves In

Police searched for the attackers and the four men, Juan Carlos Lopez, Luis Alonso, Adonis Diaz, and Pablo Figueroa surrendered themselves to the police. They were charged with aggravated battery with hate crimes enhancements and faced up to 30 years in prison.

However, a plea deal was made and the charges were reduced to two counts of battery with prejudice. All four men received five years of probation and 200 hours of community service. Anger management class attendance is also required.

The judge refused their motion.

“There’s nothing in that video, and I have watched it over and over again, that showed me that any one of these defendants was in fear for their safety or their lives,” Judge Ariana Fajardo Orshan said as reported by LGBTQNation.

The four men apologised in court as part of their plea deal.

Victim Wants To Move On

Logonov stated his wish to move on from the attack and showed his attackers compassion and offered them a chance to rebuild their lives.

“Today, I’m taking a chance to rebuild my life. I believe these gentlemen should have that chance, too,” he said.